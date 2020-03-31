UrduPoint.com
Kuwait Reports 23 New COVID-19 Cases, 289 In Total

Kuwait reported 23 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 289

KUWAIT CITY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Kuwait reported 23 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 289.

Eight of the new cases are Kuwaiti citizens who returned from Britain, Iran and France, while 14 have history of contact with infected patients, said the health ministry's spokesman Abdullah Al-Sanad at a daily news briefing.

The other one case is still under investigation, he added.

In addition, 216 patients are still receiving treatment, including 13 in ICU, Al-Sanad noted.

Meanwhile, Kuwaiti Minister of Health Bassel Al-Sabah announced the recovery of one more patient from the coronavirus, raising the country's total recoveries to 73.

The Kuwaiti government has decided to impose a nationwide curfew to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

On March 13, Kuwait suspended all commercial flights. The government also decided to close stores, malls and barbershops.

