Kuwait reports new coronavirus cases, takes count to 12

KUWAIT CITY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Kuwait confirmed three more cases of corona-virus on Wednesday, taking the total infections to 12, according to the health ministry.

A ministry statement said the new cases were of people coming from Iran. It said the reported cases are in good health and are receiving medical treatment.

On Monday, Kuwait decided to cancel national celebrations and sports competitions as part of its fight against the outbreak.Due to the new type of corona-virus, Kuwait has evacuated around 800 citizens from Iran, where 16 deaths from COVID-19 have been reported.

The corona-virus was first detected in China in December 2019 and has spread to more than 30 other countries, including the U.S., the U.K., Singapore, France, Russia, Spain and India.

In China , the death toll from the outbreak reached 2, 700 on Wednesday, with nearly 76,700 confirmed cases as health experts scramble to find a cure