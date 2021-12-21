Kuwait tightens travel restrictions to halt spread of Omicron

Kuwait imposed on Monday new travel restrictions to contain the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, Kuwait's Center for Government Communication said

KUWAIT CITY, Dec. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) --:Kuwait imposed on Monday new travel restrictions to contain the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, Kuwait's Center for Government Communication said.

According to a decision made by the Kuwaiti government on Monday, passengers arriving in Kuwait are required to conduct a PCR test within 48 hours before arrival and take home quarantine for 10 days, while the decision is effective as of Dec.

26.

In order to end the quarantine, they must conduct a PCR test after 72 hours of quarantine, the center said on Twitter.

Starting from Jan. 2, 2022, if nine months have passed since the second dose of vaccination, the person is considered not fully immunized and cannot travel unless he or she takes a booster dose of approved vaccines, it said.