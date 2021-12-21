UrduPoint.com

Kuwait Tightens Travel Restrictions To Halt Spread Of Omicron

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 03:55 PM

Kuwait tightens travel restrictions to halt spread of Omicron

Kuwait imposed on Monday new travel restrictions to contain the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, Kuwait's Center for Government Communication said

KUWAIT CITY, Dec. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) --:Kuwait imposed on Monday new travel restrictions to contain the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, Kuwait's Center for Government Communication said.

According to a decision made by the Kuwaiti government on Monday, passengers arriving in Kuwait are required to conduct a PCR test within 48 hours before arrival and take home quarantine for 10 days, while the decision is effective as of Dec.

26.

In order to end the quarantine, they must conduct a PCR test after 72 hours of quarantine, the center said on Twitter.

Starting from Jan. 2, 2022, if nine months have passed since the second dose of vaccination, the person is considered not fully immunized and cannot travel unless he or she takes a booster dose of approved vaccines, it said.

Related Topics

Twitter Kuwait From Government

Recent Stories

IHC adjourns Maryam, Safdar's appeals till Jan 18, ..

IHC adjourns Maryam, Safdar's appeals till Jan 18, in Avenfield Property referen ..

5 minutes ago
 Giant panda twins meet public in China zoo

Giant panda twins meet public in China zoo

5 minutes ago
 Angola inaugurates pipeline for aviation fuel

Angola inaugurates pipeline for aviation fuel

5 minutes ago
 OHCHR Says Has No Data on Mass Graves of Migrants ..

OHCHR Says Has No Data on Mass Graves of Migrants in Poland on Border With Belar ..

5 minutes ago
 Chinese women's average life expectancy exceeds 80 ..

Chinese women's average life expectancy exceeds 80 years in 2020

8 minutes ago
 Australian PM rules out lockdowns despite COVID-19 ..

Australian PM rules out lockdowns despite COVID-19 cases surge

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.