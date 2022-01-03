UrduPoint.com

Kuwaitis Told To Avoid European Travel Over Omicron

Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2022 | 02:26 PM

Kuwaitis told to avoid European travel over Omicron

Kuwait has called on its citizens to avoid travel to several European countries hit hard by the Omicron coronavirus variant

Kuwait City, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Kuwait has called on its citizens to avoid travel to several European countries hit hard by the Omicron coronavirus variant.

In a series of statements overnight Sunday, the oil-rich Gulf state also urged Kuwaitis already there to return home because of the surge in cases on the continent.

The foreign ministry said they should "delay their trips" generally and, in particular, to France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain and Italy.

It also urged its citizens, often big spenders abroad, to leave those countries "considering the significant and unprecedented rise in the number of new cases" of Covid-19.

Related Topics

France Kuwait Germany Spain Italy United Kingdom Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

1 minute ago
 "Embrace Again" stays atop Chinese box office char ..

"Embrace Again" stays atop Chinese box office chart

1 minute ago
 John Abraham reveals as how he contracted COVID-19 ..

John Abraham reveals as how he contracted COVID-19 virus

34 minutes ago
 Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

5 minutes ago
 India begins vaccinating teens as Omicron fears ri ..

India begins vaccinating teens as Omicron fears rise

5 minutes ago
 China's Chongqing has over 70,000 5G base stations ..

China's Chongqing has over 70,000 5G base stations in operation

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.