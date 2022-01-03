Kuwaitis told to avoid European travel over Omicron

Kuwait has called on its citizens to avoid travel to several European countries hit hard by the Omicron coronavirus variant

Kuwait City, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Kuwait has called on its citizens to avoid travel to several European countries hit hard by the Omicron coronavirus variant.

In a series of statements overnight Sunday, the oil-rich Gulf state also urged Kuwaitis already there to return home because of the surge in cases on the continent.

The foreign ministry said they should "delay their trips" generally and, in particular, to France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain and Italy.

It also urged its citizens, often big spenders abroad, to leave those countries "considering the significant and unprecedented rise in the number of new cases" of Covid-19.