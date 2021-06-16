(@FahadShabbir)

KUWAIT CITY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Kuwait registered on Wednesday 1,487 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total infections in the country to 331,013, the Kuwaiti Health Ministry reported.

The ministry also announced three more fatalities, taking the death toll in Kuwait to 1,831, while the tally of recoveries rose by 1,291 to 312,850.

A total of 16,332 COVID-19 patients were receiving treatment, including 185 in the intensive care units, it said.

At a meeting on Monday, the Kuwaiti government urged residents to abide by instructions issued by the Ministry of Health to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.