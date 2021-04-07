Kyrgyzstan adds 161 new COVID-19 cases

Kyrgyzstan added on Wednesday 161 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 89,438, according to the Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19

BISHKEK, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Kyrgyzstan added on Wednesday 161 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 89,438, according to the Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19.

Meanwhile, 108 recoveries and three coronavirus-related deaths were reported over the past 24 hours, taking the national count of recoveries to 85,496 and the death toll to 1,512, the headquarters said.

A total of 4,967 lab tests were conducted in the country over the past day.

Kyrgyzstan started its COVID-19 vaccination campaign in March, using Chinese vaccines