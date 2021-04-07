UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kyrgyzstan Adds 161 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 04:20 PM

Kyrgyzstan adds 161 new COVID-19 cases

Kyrgyzstan added on Wednesday 161 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 89,438, according to the Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19

BISHKEK, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Kyrgyzstan added on Wednesday 161 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 89,438, according to the Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19.

Meanwhile, 108 recoveries and three coronavirus-related deaths were reported over the past 24 hours, taking the national count of recoveries to 85,496 and the death toll to 1,512, the headquarters said.

A total of 4,967 lab tests were conducted in the country over the past day.

Kyrgyzstan started its COVID-19 vaccination campaign in March, using Chinese vaccines

Related Topics

China Kyrgyzstan March

Recent Stories

Oman reports 1,203 new COVID-19 cases

7 minutes ago

E-Challan system launched in Islamabad

7 minutes ago

Spain's Castile And Leon Region Suspends Use of As ..

2 minutes ago

Fakhar Zaman scores century in 3rd ODI against Sou ..

39 minutes ago

Philippines logs 6,414 new COVID-19 cases, total n ..

2 minutes ago

MCI organizes maiden training workshop for street ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.