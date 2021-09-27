Kyrgyzstan adds 58 new COVID-19 cases

Kyrgyzstan registered 58 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the tally nationwide to 178,317, said the country's Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19

BISHKEK, Sept. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) --:Kyrgyzstan registered 58 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the tally nationwide to 178,317, said the country's Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19.

The total number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan increased to 172,912 after 64 new ones were reported in the past day, it said.

Two new fatalities were registered during the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 2,602, while 36 people are in intensive care units, it said.

To date, 803,862 people in Kyrgyzstan have received vaccines, and 598,406 have taken both doses.

The Central Asian country launched a nationwide vaccination campaign on March 29 after the arrival of China-donated vaccines. It is also inoculating its residents with the Russian Sputnik-V vaccine.