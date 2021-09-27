UrduPoint.com

Kyrgyzstan Adds 58 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 04:34 PM

Kyrgyzstan adds 58 new COVID-19 cases

Kyrgyzstan registered 58 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the tally nationwide to 178,317, said the country's Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19

BISHKEK, Sept. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) --:Kyrgyzstan registered 58 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the tally nationwide to 178,317, said the country's Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19.

The total number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan increased to 172,912 after 64 new ones were reported in the past day, it said.

Two new fatalities were registered during the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 2,602, while 36 people are in intensive care units, it said.

To date, 803,862 people in Kyrgyzstan have received vaccines, and 598,406 have taken both doses.

The Central Asian country launched a nationwide vaccination campaign on March 29 after the arrival of China-donated vaccines. It is also inoculating its residents with the Russian Sputnik-V vaccine.

Related Topics

Russia Kyrgyzstan March From Asia

Recent Stories

Ethiopia registers 869 new COVID-19 cases

Ethiopia registers 869 new COVID-19 cases

1 minute ago
 APHC rejects any Kashmir solution within Indian le ..

APHC rejects any Kashmir solution within Indian legal framework

1 minute ago
 Abu Dhabi to open up new marine protected sites to ..

Abu Dhabi to open up new marine protected sites to the public

6 minutes ago
 Over 60% of Germans Want Laschet's Resignation as ..

Over 60% of Germans Want Laschet's Resignation as CDU Leader After Party's Defea ..

2 minutes ago
 PML-N Senior leader Mohammad Zubair rejects leaked ..

PML-N Senior leader Mohammad Zubair rejects leaked video

28 minutes ago
 NUST team implements Intelligent Energy Monitoring ..

NUST team implements Intelligent Energy Monitoring & Management System at Fazal ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.