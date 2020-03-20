Almost all international flights on the territory of Kyrgyzstan are canceled from March 20, the press service of Manas International Airport said on Friday

The exception is freight transportation, as well as passenger flights from Moscow to Bishkek, Moscow to Osh, and Novosibirsk to Bishkek once a week.

"In connection with the worldwide pandemic of the spread of COVID-19, the aviation authorities of various countries announced a temporary suspension of flights to prevent further spread," the airport said.

Besides, according to the Kyrgyz Railway, all international passenger train services are canceled to prevent further spread of the virus.

Novel coronavirus infections were first registered in Kyrgyzstan on Wednesday. Three Kyrgyz citizens have tested positive after returning from Saudi Arabia. On Friday, three more cases were confirmed.

The country's Health Minister Kosmosbek Cholponbayev said work is underway to identify people who have been in contact with those infected, adding that 410 people are under observation in the country.

A state of emergency has been declared in two regions in southern Kyrgyzstan.