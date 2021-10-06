UrduPoint.com

Kyrgyzstan Confirms 80 New COVID-19 Cases

BISHKEK, Oct. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) --:Kyrgyzstan on Wednesday confirmed 80 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths, the Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 reported.

The new infections and deaths brought the national counts to 178,932 and 2,612 respectively.

The headquarters also reported 90 new recoveries, bringing the nationwide tally to 173,712, which makes up 97.1 percent of the total infections.

Since the vaccination program began in Kyrgyzstan in March, 845,674 people have been vaccinated nationwide, with 204,924 having received a single dose and 640,750 both doses.

