Kyrgyzstan receives another batch of COVID-19 vaccines from China

Kyrgyzstan received another batch of COVID-19 vaccines donated by China on Tuesday, according to the Chinese Embassy in Bishkek

BISHKEK, Dec. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Kyrgyzstan received another batch of COVID-19 vaccines donated by China on Tuesday, according to the Chinese Embassy in Bishkek.

The handover ceremony of the Sinopharm vaccine took place at Manas International Airport and was attended by Chinese Ambassador Du Dewen and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov, the embassy said in a statement.

In his speech, Baisalov, on behalf of the government, thanked the Chinese government for the assistance, stressing that since the beginning of the pandemic, China has been providing assistance to Kyrgyzstan and has made great contributions to the country's anti-pandemic fight.

Baisalov spoke highly of China's successful experience in fighting the pandemic, as well as the Chinese people's united and heroic fight against the virus.

He is ready to strengthen solidarity and cooperation with China to jointly fight the pandemic.

In her speech, Du pointed out "China was the first country to provide anti-pandemic assistance to Kyrgyzstan. The traditional friendship between China and Kyrgyzstan has been constantly strengthening in anti-pandemic cooperation."She hoped that China's aid to Kyrgyzstan will play a positive role in advancing Kyrgyzstan's vaccination campaign and protect people's lives.

Kyrgyzstan launched a nationwide vaccination campaign on March 29 after the arrival of China-donated Sinopharm vaccines. As of Tuesday, a total of 1,165,204 people in Kyrgyzstan have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccines, while 947,399 of whom have received both shots, according to the Ministry of Health.