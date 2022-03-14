UrduPoint.com

Kyrgyzstan Records Seven COVID-19 Deaths Last Week

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2022 | 03:46 PM

Kyrgyzstan has recorded seven deaths from COVID-19 over the past week, bringing the total fatalities to 2,973, the Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 reported Monday

All of the victims were not vaccinated, the headquarters said.

Meanwhile, 11 new COVID-19 cases were reported over the past 24 hours, taking the countrywide caseload to 200,742, while no new deaths were reported.

Kyrgyzstan launched a nationwide vaccination campaign on March 29 last year after the arrival of China-donated vaccines. It is also inoculating its citizens with the Sputnik-V, Sputnik Light, Astra Zeneca, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

A total of 1,464,607 people have been vaccinated in the country so far, and 1,207,802 of them have received both shots and 137,549 have received boosters.

