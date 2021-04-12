UrduPoint.com
Kyrgyzstan Registers 145 New COVID-19 Cases

Mon 12th April 2021 | 02:16 PM

Kyrgyzstan registered 145 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the national caseload to 90,372, according to the Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19

BISHKEK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Kyrgyzstan registered 145 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the national caseload to 90,372, according to the Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19.

The headquarters said six more patients died from the disease over the period, taking the national count to 1,528.

Meanwhile, 103 patients in the country have recovered, with the total count reaching 86,028.

Currently, 983 patients with COVID-19 are being treated in hospitals, including 28 in intensive care units.

A total of 3,088 lab tests were conducted in Kyrgyzstan over the past day.

