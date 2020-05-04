Kyrgyzstan Registers 35 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Exceeds 800 - Response Center

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) Kyrgyzstan has confirmed 35 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, and the overall COVID-19 tally reached 830, the republic's coronavirus response center told Sputnik on Monday.

"On May 4, 2020, 35 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were registered in the republic," the center's spokesman said.

The Central Asian country did not report new coronavirus-related fatalities over the given period, and the COVID-19 death toll remains at 10. At the same time, the number of recoveries reached 575.

According to the center, 216 healthcare workers have been infected.

Kyrgyzstan has conducted more than 56,000 coronavirus tests since the start of the outbreak.