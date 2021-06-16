Kyrgyzstan reports 647 new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BISHKEK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Kyrgyzstan reported on Wednesday 647 new COVID-19 cases, raising the national tally of infections to 111,990.

According to the Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19, total recoveries reached 103,565 after 308 more recoveries were reported in the past 24 hours, while the death toll from the virus rose to 1,912.

Currently, 2,145 people are still in hospitals across the country and 3,320 are receiving treatment at home.

A total of 3,320 laboratory tests have been carried out in the country over the past day.

The Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan is preparing for an increase in COVID-19 cases by opening makeshift hospitals, Deputy Health Minister Zhalalidin Rakhmatullaev told a briefing on Tuesday.

"Since the beginning of the pandemic there have been two peaks in COVID-19 incidence -- in July and November of 2020, and to date there has been a third wave with a rise in incidence since April 2021," Rakhmatullaev said.

Kyrgyzstan has been fighting COVID-19 since March 18, 2020.