UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kyrgyzstan Reports 647 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 01:43 PM

Kyrgyzstan reports 647 new COVID-19 cases

Kyrgyzstan reported on Wednesday 647 new COVID-19 cases, raising the national tally of infections to 111,990

BISHKEK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Kyrgyzstan reported on Wednesday 647 new COVID-19 cases, raising the national tally of infections to 111,990.

According to the Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19, total recoveries reached 103,565 after 308 more recoveries were reported in the past 24 hours, while the death toll from the virus rose to 1,912.

Currently, 2,145 people are still in hospitals across the country and 3,320 are receiving treatment at home.

A total of 3,320 laboratory tests have been carried out in the country over the past day.

The Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan is preparing for an increase in COVID-19 cases by opening makeshift hospitals, Deputy Health Minister Zhalalidin Rakhmatullaev told a briefing on Tuesday.

"Since the beginning of the pandemic there have been two peaks in COVID-19 incidence -- in July and November of 2020, and to date there has been a third wave with a rise in incidence since April 2021," Rakhmatullaev said.

Kyrgyzstan has been fighting COVID-19 since March 18, 2020.

Related Topics

Kyrgyzstan March April July November 2020 From

Recent Stories

Scenes of Hullabaloo in National Assembly go viral ..

8 minutes ago

Its Galaxy Week on Samsung’s Online Shop!

10 minutes ago

Philippines logs 5,414 new COVID-19 cases, death t ..

3 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks end with losses

3 minutes ago

Punjab Govt implements projects to promote wildlif ..

3 minutes ago

Biden, Putin face off in tense Geneva summit

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.