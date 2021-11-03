Kyrgyzstan reports 74 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 12:34 PM

BISHKEK, Nov. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Kyrgyzstan on Wednesday reported 74 new COVID-19 cases, pushing its total caseload to 181,499, according to the country's Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19.

The death toll from the virus rose by two to 175,892, while 97 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 175,892, it said.

Out of the 1,408 active cases in the country, 605 are receiving treatment in hospitals, while 803 are being treated at home.

The Central Asian country launched a nationwide vaccination campaign on March 29 after the arrival of China-donated Sinopharm vaccines. It is also inoculating its residents with the Sputnik-V, AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines. To date, 990,734 people have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines, and 764,229 people have received both shots.

By Monday, 43 percent of all the Kyrgyz population subject to vaccination have been inoculated with the first dose of vaccines, and 33 percent with the second dose.

