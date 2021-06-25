UrduPoint.com
Kyrgyzstan Reports 875 New COVID-19 Cases

Kyrgyzstan on Friday reported 875 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 118,981

BISHKEK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Kyrgyzstan on Friday reported 875 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 118,981.

According to data of the Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19, 533 more recoveries were registered over the past day, taking the count to 107,391.

The pandemic has so far claimed 1,964 lives in Kyrgyzstan, up by six in the past 24 hours, said the headquarters.

Currently, 2,702 coronavirus patients are receiving treatment in hospitals throughout the country, with 132 of them in critical condition, while another 5,862 patients are being treated at home.

Over the past day, 7,500 tests for the virus have been carried out in the country.

Kyrgyzstan started its COVID-19 vaccination campaign on March 29 using China-donated vaccines. In addition, the Central Asia country received Sputnik V vaccines from Russia in April.

To date, 102,303 people have been vaccinated in Kyrgyzstan.

The Cabinet of Ministers declared Thursday that it does not intend to introduce any restrictions, except for holding any mass events.

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Ulukbek Maripov said during an extraordinary meeting that every citizen should feel social responsibility for the life and health of their loved ones, and this will be their contribution to the joint fight against the spread of the pandemic.

