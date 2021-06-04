UrduPoint.com
Kyrgyzstan's COVID-19 Cases Top 106,000

Kyrgyzstan's COVID-19 cases reached 106,223 on Friday after 383 new cases were registered in the past 24 hours

BISHKEK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Kyrgyzstan's COVID-19 cases reached 106,223 on Friday after 383 new cases were registered in the past 24 hours.

Seven more deaths from the virus were reported in the past day, taking the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 1,837, according to the Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19.

Meanwhile, 320 patients have recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 99,794 in the country.

Currently, 1,678 patients remained hospitalized and 1,888 patients are being treated at home.

A total of 5,480 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours.

Kyrgyzstan has started distributing COVID-19 vaccine jabs on March 29 after receiving vaccines donated from China. In addition, the Central Asia country received Sputnik V vaccines from Russia in April. More than 86,072 people have been vaccinated in the country so far, with 40,294 having received both doses.

