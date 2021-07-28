UrduPoint.com
Kyrgyzstan's COVID-19 Cases Top 160,085

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 02:33 PM

BISHKEK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Kyrgyzstan's COVID-19 tally rose to 160,085 after 996 new cases were reported over the past 24 hours, the Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 13 more deaths and 1,723 more recoveries were reported, taking the respective totals to 2,288 and 140,039.

Currently, 4,229 patients are receiving treatment in hospitals throughout the country and 12,528 patients are being treated at home.

The country conducted 10,899 coronavirus tests in the past day. A total of 380,970 people have received their first vaccine shots against COVID-19 in the country, with 111,619 having received two doses.

Kyrgyzstan launched a nationwide vaccination campaign on March 29 after receiving China-donated vaccines. In addition, the Central Asian country received the Sputnik V vaccine from Russia in April.

