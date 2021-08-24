(@FahadShabbir)

BISHKEK, Aug. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) --:Kyrgyzstan's epidemiological situation of COVID-19 has been stabilizing, with declining numbers of both new infections and patients receiving treatment, a health official said Tuesday.

"There is a clear decline in the incidence trend in all regions," Zuridin Nurmatov, head of the Republican Scientific and Practical Center for the Control of Viral Infections of the Kyrgyz Ministry of Health, said at a briefing on the country's epidemiological situation of COVID-19.

The number of COVID-19 patients receiving treatment is also decreasing every day, he added. Currently, 3,276 people are receiving treatment for COVID-19, which is 5.8 times less than the number in the same period last month.

A total of 174,347 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Kyrgyzstan since the beginning of the pandemic, among whom 167,146 people have recovered while another 2,494 people have died, according to data from the Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19.