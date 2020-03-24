(@FahadShabbir)

Kyrgyzstan's number of COVID-19 cases has almost tripled over the past 24 hours, increasing from 16 to 42, the country's coronavirus response center told Sputnik on Tuesday

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) Kyrgyzstan's number of COVID-19 cases has almost tripled over the past 24 hours, increasing from 16 to 42, the country's coronavirus response center told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Kyrgyzstan has declared national emergency over the coronavirus pandemic.

"As of March 24, 2020, 26 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in the republic. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached 42," the spokesman for the response center said.

As many as 142 people are hospitalized, with additional tests now being conducted for 100 of them over fears they may be infected.