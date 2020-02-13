UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lack Of Awareness Main Cause Of Polio Cases In The Country: Dr Khalid

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 05:16 PM

Lack of awareness main cause of polio cases in the country: Dr Khalid

Prominent health professional Dr Khalid Shafi on Thursday stressed for making awareness among the general public at grass roots level in far flung areas about the importance of polio vaccination to overcome all their misperceptions about the campaign

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Prominent health professional Dr Khalid Shafi on Thursday stressed for making awareness among the general public at grass roots level in far flung areas about the importance of polio vaccination to overcome all their misperceptions about the campaign.

Talking to a private news channel, he said children with multiple health problems who had not been administered polio drops in their early childhood were most vulnerable to polio.

Dr Khalid said polio can be controlled through proper vaccination but he told, the attack of its virus on human body can lead to permanent physical disability.

He further stressed upon the need of awareness to under educated segments of the society who were being misguided by the negative propaganda of so called elites or scholars of the society.

To a question, he assured that the anti-polio drops being administered during the ongoing anti-polio drive is 100 percent safe and totally free from any side effects. We can defeat the polio disease by conducting proper and regular awareness campaign across the country, he added.

Related Topics

Attack Polio Lead All From

Recent Stories

Al Maktoum College in Dundee to celebrate conclusi ..

34 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador calls on Adviser Finance

1 minute ago

Audit Oversight Board (AOB) survey: Audit staff mo ..

31 minutes ago

'Thank you, Pakistan!' trending on Chinese microbl ..

21 minutes ago

ATC adjourns Barrister Fahad murder case hearing t ..

21 minutes ago

Police arrested five dacoits in Sialkot

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.