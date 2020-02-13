Lack of awareness main cause of polio cases in the country: Dr Khalid

Prominent health professional Dr Khalid Shafi on Thursday stressed for making awareness among the general public at grass roots level in far flung areas about the importance of polio vaccination to overcome all their misperceptions about the campaign

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Prominent health professional Dr Khalid Shafi on Thursday stressed for making awareness among the general public at grass roots level in far flung areas about the importance of polio vaccination to overcome all their misperceptions about the campaign.

Talking to a private news channel, he said children with multiple health problems who had not been administered polio drops in their early childhood were most vulnerable to polio.

Dr Khalid said polio can be controlled through proper vaccination but he told, the attack of its virus on human body can lead to permanent physical disability.

He further stressed upon the need of awareness to under educated segments of the society who were being misguided by the negative propaganda of so called elites or scholars of the society.

To a question, he assured that the anti-polio drops being administered during the ongoing anti-polio drive is 100 percent safe and totally free from any side effects. We can defeat the polio disease by conducting proper and regular awareness campaign across the country, he added.