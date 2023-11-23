Lack of awareness one of reasons behind increase in diabetes: Expert

President of Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) Karachi and a councilor at the College of Physicians and Surgeons Professor Dr Abdullah Muttaqi mentioned that one of the reasons for the increasing figures of diabetes is lack of awareness

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) President of Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) Karachi and a councilor at the College of Physicians and Surgeons Professor Dr Abdullah Muttaqi mentioned that one of the reasons for the increasing figures of diabetes is lack of awareness.

He was speaking at an awareness symposium on diabetes to highlight the causes of rising cases of diabetes in society organized by the University of Karachi, PIMA in collaboration with Discovering Diabetes.

The event was held at the Faculty of Pharmacy Auditorium on Thursday.

He said that people either do not recognize this disease or they do not pay full attention to its treatment.

He shared that in this regard the PIMA is planning an integrated public awareness campaign in which the public will be made aware of the alarming consequences of diabetes through electronic and social media communication.

Meanwhile, the Head of Department at Medicine and Allied, KM&DC Karachi, Professor Dr Qaiser Jamal mentioned that Pakistan ranks third in the world in terms of the number of diabetic patients and first in the proportion of diabetics.

“In Pakistan, three and a half million people are suffering from diabetes, while more than one million people are on the brink of diabetes and one million people are still undiagnosed despite being suffering from diabetes.”

A speaker, the renowned consultant endocrinologist at Baqai Institute of Diabetology and Endocrinology Dr Zahid Mian said that the number of disabled people due to diabetes has increased at an alarming rate.

He mentioned that every day, diabetic patient is either paralyzed or lose their legs. In this regard, there is a need to open free diabetes treatment and foot care clinics at all levels, both government and non-government.

On this occasion, the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi said that the majority of people know that diabetes is caused by mental stress, junk food, and lack of physical exercise and can be cured only by reverting to a simple life but they did not implement it in their lives.

He observed that apart from an unhealthy lifestyle, not eating on time and not sleeping on time also causes diabetes.

He said that if we want to get rid of diabetes we have to get rid of the fast food culture and mechanical lifestyle and adopt a simple lifestyle.

The medical consultant at the KU Medical Centre Dr Akmal Waheed said that diabetes is not just a disease but the mother of diseases and the termite of the human body. Like a termite, it licks all the parts of the body silently from inside, without being detected. By the time it is detected, many vital organs of the body have been destroyed. Its complications give rise to many deadly diseases. Therefore, we should not only take practical measures to avoid it, but those suffering from this disease should treat it very seriously.

On this occasion, Discovering Diabetes organized screening installs for participants of the symposium, faculty members, students, and staff at the faculty of pharmacy.

A representative of Discovering Diabetes shared that they have launched a model project on the campus and they will organize these screening setups at all departments of the campus to check life risk factors, BMI calculation, sugar level, BP monitoring, and other tests for the faculty, students and KU employees.