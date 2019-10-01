UrduPoint.com
Lack Of Physical Activity, Smoking Leading Cause Of Heart Disease

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 06:52 PM

Lack of physical activity, smoking leading cause of heart disease

Pakistan Cardiac Society Tuesday organized a walk in connection with World Heart day here at Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) to create awareness regarding increasing cardiac patients in the country

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Cardiac Society Tuesday organized a walk in connection with World Heart day here at Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) to create awareness regarding increasing cardiac patients in the country .

Speaking on the occasion Head of Cardiology department Dr Imran Saeed said that increase of cardiac patients was alarming as young generation were suffering from heart related diseases.

Prof Dr Mehdi Hassan Raja asked the patients to take precautionary measures such as keeping their weight normal, exercise regularly, daily routine walk for half an hour, and avoid salt, fatty foods and smoking.

He said prevention was the best and only way to control the rising death toll due to heart diseases.

A large number of doctors,nurses and para medical staff participated in the walk.

