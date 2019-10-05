Lady health workers canceled Oct 7 protest after successful talks with commissioner

Lady health workers (LHWs) Saturday canceled their protest demonstration scheduled to be held on October 7, before Sindh chief minister house after successful negotiations with Hyderabad Commissioner Muhammad Abbad Baloch

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :Lady health workers (LHWs) Saturday canceled their protest demonstration scheduled to be held on October 7, before Sindh chief minister house after successful negotiations with Hyderabad Commissioner Muhammad Abbad Baloch.

All Pakistan Lady Health Workers Programme Chairperson Bushra Ansari told the media that in the meeting with the commissioner, they raised two points over which they blocked Hyderabad Bypass by staging a sit-in on Friday.

She said on one of their contention regarding forceful takeover of their office located in the premises of Sir CJ Cowasjee Psychiatric Hospital in Hussainabad, the commissioner had assured that no action would be taken temporarily.

"The commissioner informed that the action of vacating the bungalow, which was earlier allotted to the hospital's medical superintendent, was taken on an order of Sindh High Court.

We requested the commissioner to give us enough time to become a party in the case so that we can plead to the SHC," she said.

On their second demand against Project Director Zulfiqar Dharejo of Sindh Health Department, she said the commissioner had assured them that Dharejo would be transferred.

She alleged that Dharejo was involved in corruption.