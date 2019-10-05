UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lady Health Workers Canceled Oct 7 Protest After Successful Talks With Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 09:27 PM

Lady health workers canceled Oct 7 protest after successful talks with commissioner

Lady health workers (LHWs) Saturday canceled their protest demonstration scheduled to be held on October 7, before Sindh chief minister house after successful negotiations with Hyderabad Commissioner Muhammad Abbad Baloch

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :Lady health workers (LHWs) Saturday canceled their protest demonstration scheduled to be held on October 7, before Sindh chief minister house after successful negotiations with Hyderabad Commissioner Muhammad Abbad Baloch.

All Pakistan Lady Health Workers Programme Chairperson Bushra Ansari told the media that in the meeting with the commissioner, they raised two points over which they blocked Hyderabad Bypass by staging a sit-in on Friday.

She said on one of their contention regarding forceful takeover of their office located in the premises of Sir CJ Cowasjee Psychiatric Hospital in Hussainabad, the commissioner had assured that no action would be taken temporarily.

"The commissioner informed that the action of vacating the bungalow, which was earlier allotted to the hospital's medical superintendent, was taken on an order of Sindh High Court.

We requested the commissioner to give us enough time to become a party in the case so that we can plead to the SHC," she said.

On their second demand against Project Director Zulfiqar Dharejo of Sindh Health Department, she said the commissioner had assured them that Dharejo would be transferred.

She alleged that Dharejo was involved in corruption.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Corruption Protest Chief Minister Sindh High Court Hyderabad Bushra Ansari October Media

Recent Stories

Caracas, Moscow Hope to Develop Proposals to Capit ..

4 minutes ago

Osaka sweeps into China Open final on just two hou ..

4 minutes ago

Russian-Venezuelan Trade Can Show Serious Growth i ..

4 minutes ago

Tehran to Explain Reasons for Detention of Russian ..

10 minutes ago

Islamabad Police accelerated efforts to ensure fri ..

10 minutes ago

MHUs conducts dengue screening test for 4,711 peop ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.