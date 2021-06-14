UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lady Reading Hospital Resumes OPDs Services With Strict SOPs

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 01:08 PM

Lady Reading Hospital resumes OPDs services with strict SOPs

The largest hospital of the province, Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) on Monday resumed Outdoor Patients Departments (OPDs) services to facilitate patients

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :The largest hospital of the province, Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) on Monday resumed Outdoor Patients Departments (OPDs) services to facilitate patients.

The LRH Spokesman, Muhammad Asim said that initially the OPD of Gynecology, Pads, ENT, Maxillofacial, Endocrinology, Dermatology, Urology, Psychiatry and Rheumatology units had resumed functioning.

He said that daily five hundred patients would be given slips to get medical treatment through OPDs .

He said serious patients would be given admissions and operations would be done if required.

The LRH management has made wearing of masks mandatory for patients and their attendants and other SOPs as safety measures.

The spokesman said that presently 85 coronavirus patients were admitted in the Coronavirus unit.

Related Topics

Reading Coronavirus

Recent Stories

HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i Goes on Sale Nationwide

11 minutes ago

Junta trial of Myanmar's Suu Kyi to hear first tes ..

10 seconds ago

Power generation of Tarbail dam increased to 2521 ..

12 seconds ago

Rights Group Tells Myanmar Military to Stop Arrest ..

13 seconds ago

People lauds pro people budget

18 seconds ago

NATO Leaders to Welcome Chance to Meet With Biden ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.