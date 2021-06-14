Lady Reading Hospital resumes OPDs services with strict SOPs

The largest hospital of the province, Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) on Monday resumed Outdoor Patients Departments (OPDs) services to facilitate patients

The LRH Spokesman, Muhammad Asim said that initially the OPD of Gynecology, Pads, ENT, Maxillofacial, Endocrinology, Dermatology, Urology, Psychiatry and Rheumatology units had resumed functioning.

He said that daily five hundred patients would be given slips to get medical treatment through OPDs .

He said serious patients would be given admissions and operations would be done if required.

The LRH management has made wearing of masks mandatory for patients and their attendants and other SOPs as safety measures.

The spokesman said that presently 85 coronavirus patients were admitted in the Coronavirus unit.