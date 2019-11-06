UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Delegation Visits Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 07:38 PM

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry delegation visits Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) delegation led by its President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh visited Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital here Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) delegation led by its President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh visited Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital here Wednesday.

The delegation comprising Vice President Mian Zahid Jawid Ahmad, Executive Committee Members Fiaz Haider, Atif Ikram, Haji Asif Sehar, Naseem-ul-Ghani and Arshad Khan visited various wards and departments of the hospital and appreciated the working of paramedical staff.

The LCCI President said that Lahore Chamber was willing to make joint efforts with an objective to help boost the standard of services being provided to patients at Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital. He claimed that LCCI always remained a step ahead for the help of ailing humanity, fulfilled its corporate social responsibilities and would continue to perform its social and moral obligations in a winsome manner.

LCCI President was of the view that no country could economically grow until and unless poor segments of society to get rid of their economical issue.

"Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry is not only playing a leading role for promotion of trade and industry but also quite active in the social sector," he added and assured that Lahore Chamber would extend full cooperation to the institutions for provision of health facilities to the needy people.

Shaukat Khanum Hospital's CEO Dr. Faisal Sultan gave a detailed briefing about working of the hospital.

Related Topics

Lahore Poor Chamber Cancer Moral Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Industry

Recent Stories

ADNOC hosts 12 business partnership Majlises

41 minutes ago

DFM posts net profit of AED 95.5 million in first ..

41 minutes ago

Germany Not Ready to Participate in Syrian Restora ..

3 minutes ago

Commissioner Multan visits Women University

3 minutes ago

KSA assistant defence minister calls on COAS

3 minutes ago

Solution of people's problems top priority: Minist ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.