Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry delegation visits Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) delegation led by its President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh visited Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital here Wednesday

The delegation comprising Vice President Mian Zahid Jawid Ahmad, Executive Committee Members Fiaz Haider, Atif Ikram, Haji Asif Sehar, Naseem-ul-Ghani and Arshad Khan visited various wards and departments of the hospital and appreciated the working of paramedical staff.

The LCCI President said that Lahore Chamber was willing to make joint efforts with an objective to help boost the standard of services being provided to patients at Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital. He claimed that LCCI always remained a step ahead for the help of ailing humanity, fulfilled its corporate social responsibilities and would continue to perform its social and moral obligations in a winsome manner.

LCCI President was of the view that no country could economically grow until and unless poor segments of society to get rid of their economical issue.

"Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry is not only playing a leading role for promotion of trade and industry but also quite active in the social sector," he added and assured that Lahore Chamber would extend full cooperation to the institutions for provision of health facilities to the needy people.

Shaukat Khanum Hospital's CEO Dr. Faisal Sultan gave a detailed briefing about working of the hospital.