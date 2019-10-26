UrduPoint.com
Lahore General Hospital Gynae Ward Continues Providing Services Despite Doctors Strike

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 07:16 PM

Principal Lahore General Hospital (LGH) Prof Dr Sardar Mohammad Alfareed Zafar Saturday continued his efforts for providing help to patients during the ongoing strike of doctors

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :Principal Lahore General Hospital (LGH) Prof Dr Sardar Mohammad Alfareed Zafar Saturday continued his efforts for providing help to patients during the ongoing strike of doctors.

Seven C-Section operations were conducted at Gynae Operation Theatre in which Dr Alfareed took part, along with female medical staff.

All women patients and new born babies were in good health.

They were thankful to the principal Lahore General Hospital, who took such an initiative on humanitarian grounds and provided them treatment and operation facilities.

Prof Alfareed Zafar has said that safety of human life is prime responsibility of any doctor.

