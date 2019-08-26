Lahore General Hospital introduces websites to educate people on dengue

Principal Post-Graduate Medical Institute and Lahore General Hospital Prof Dr Sardar Mohammad Alfareed Zafar has took an initiative by introducing websites presenting public service messages on dengue through social media, where an SMS facility is also available

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Principal Post-Graduate Medical Institute and Lahore General Hospital Prof Dr Sardar Mohammad Alfareed Zafar has took an initiative by introducing websites presenting public service messages on dengue through social media , where an SMS facility is also available.

General public and people from medical field could visit www.facebook.com/lghlahore & lgh.punjab.gov.pk and these sites would provide all sort of information regarding symptoms, preventing measures and treatment of dengue virus.

Prof Alfareed Zafar and Medical Superintendent of LGH Dr Mahmood Salahuddin said the free service would help civil society, media, medical students and paramedical staff to acquaint themselves with the latest information so that they could share tahat information with the general public.

He said during the present era, social media had become a powerful tool to communicate with public on any topic.

He said people should ensure proper cleanliness and disposal of garbage which would save them from dengue disease.

The professor said the Punjab government was taking a number of steps to control dengue and the PGMI/AMC/LGH would be leaving no stone unturned in this regard.

He said spreading awareness on dengue was need of the hour especially in rainy season and this public service message would play an important role in that regard.