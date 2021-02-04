(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :The Lahore General Hospital (LGH) is a unique institution for treatment of cancer in children where all facilities are free of cost.

These views were expressed by Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute & Ameer Uddin Medical College Professor Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar while addressing a special ceremony on Thursday held in the Pediatric's Ward of the LGH on the occasion of the World Cancer Day.

He said that pediatric eye cancer was also treated only in this institute across the country where modern facilities were available under one roof.

The ceremony was specially attended by children with cancer who had recovered from the LGH and gifts were distributed among them.

Later, a cake was cut to celebrate the recovery of children suffering from cancer in the LGH.