UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore General Hospital Unique Institution For Treatment Of Children's Cancer: PGMI Principal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 seconds ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 06:04 PM

Lahore General Hospital unique institution for treatment of children's cancer: PGMI principal

The Lahore General Hospital (LGH) is a unique institution for treatment of cancer in children where all facilities are free of cost

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :The Lahore General Hospital (LGH) is a unique institution for treatment of cancer in children where all facilities are free of cost.

These views were expressed by Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute & Ameer Uddin Medical College Professor Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar while addressing a special ceremony on Thursday held in the Pediatric's Ward of the LGH on the occasion of the World Cancer Day.

He said that pediatric eye cancer was also treated only in this institute across the country where modern facilities were available under one roof.

The ceremony was specially attended by children with cancer who had recovered from the LGH and gifts were distributed among them.

Later, a cake was cut to celebrate the recovery of children suffering from cancer in the LGH.

Related Topics

Lahore World Cancer Post All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler condoles death of Saudi Prince

5 minutes ago

PM says  govt to ensure provision of relief to co ..

12 minutes ago

Singer Bilal Saeed turns violent, tortures woman i ..

20 minutes ago

UAE participates in Indian Ocean Region defence mi ..

20 minutes ago

157,783 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

50 minutes ago

Rs 3.27 mln reimbursed among investigating officer ..

41 seconds ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.