Lahore Set To Host International Anti-dengue Conference: Dr Yasmin Rashid

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 09:13 PM

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has directed the Primary Secondary Healthcare Department to finalize arrangements for the International Anti-Dengue Conference 2020 to be held in the city next week

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has directed the Primary Secondary Healthcare Department to finalize arrangements for the International Anti-Dengue Conference 2020 to be held in the city next week.

Chairing a meeting in the Committee Room of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department here on Thursday, she reviewed the agenda, issues and other arrangements of the Conference. She said all out efforts should be made to make it a successful event.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Captain (Retd) Muhammad Usman, DG Health Services Punjab Dr Haroon Jehangir, Director CDC Dr Shahnaz Naeem, PITB and other departments.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dept Capt (Retd) Usman shared the details of the guests, agenda and arrangements of the Conference.

The minister said Punjab would learn the best practices from other countries battling dengue. International experts will participate and interact with local experts about the latest research. Experts from public and private universities, related organizations, other stakeholders as well as prominent figures from all walks of life will attend the conference, she added.

