UrduPoint.com

Lao Gov't Authorized Use Of Rapid COVID-19 Tests

Sumaira FH 18 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 03:17 PM

Lao gov't authorized use of rapid COVID-19 tests

Laos has authorized the use of rapid COVID-19 tests which were previously prohibited

VIENTIANE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Laos has authorized the use of rapid COVID-19 tests which were previously prohibited.

Director General of the National Center for Laboratory and Epidemiology under the Lao Ministry of Health, Phonepadith Xangsayarath, told a press conference here on Friday that there are many benefits to use rapid test kits, such as being able to see results within 15 to 20 minutes without utilizing a laboratory, and these kits are easy to use.

"However, we must be aware of the limitations of rapid tests, such as unclear test results, and the fact that the test must be undertaken in an environment with a temperature of 30 degrees Celsius or lower. If people test in the heat it will not produce reliable results," said Phonepadith.

He also mentioned that proper disposal of medical waste was a big issue, and users of the rapid tests must understand how to properly dispose of the kits to prevent the further spread of the virus.

Phonepadith said that Laos will allow the use of the rapid tests that are approved by the World Health Organization (WHO), and can be found under the WHO's Emergency Use Listing.

The Lao Ministry of Health on Friday reported 28 new imported cases and 406 locally transmitted cases.

As of Friday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Laos has reached 21,080 with 16 deaths.

A total of 16,572 COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.Laos reported its first two confirmed COVID-19 cases on March 24 last year.

Related Topics

World Laos March From

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 2021

34 minutes ago
 Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

8 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

8 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

8 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

8 hours ago
 In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30 ..

In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30

8 hours ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.