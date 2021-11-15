UrduPoint.com

Lao Gov't Issues Guidelines On Self-isolation For Mild COVID-19 Infections

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 01:38 PM

Lao gov't issues guidelines on self-isolation for mild COVID-19 infections

Lao health authorities are advising people with COVID-19 who have mild or no symptoms to self-isolate at home instead of going to hospital, but stresses that they should follow the rules on COVID-19 control laid down by Lao Ministry of Health

VIENTIANE, Nov. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) --:Lao health authorities are advising people with COVID-19 who have mild or no symptoms to self-isolate at home instead of going to hospital, but stresses that they should follow the rules on COVID-19 control laid down by Lao Ministry of Health.

According to Vientiane Times, this should help lower the mortality rate due to COVID-19, because hospital staff need more time to care for people who are seriously ill with the virus.

Even though more temporary hospitals have been set up around the country, medical personnel will soon be unable to adequately deal with the growing number of COVID-19 cases, the ministry has said.

The Ministry of Health issued a statement on last Tuesday concerning self-isolation at home, stressing the fact that an infected person should isolate themselves from other family members.

