VIENTIANE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Lao Ministry of Health on Friday urged people to stay vigilant against COVID-19, although the number of new COVID-19 cases in the country continues to fall.

Deputy Director General of the Department of Communicable Disease Control under the Ministry of Health Sisavath Southaniraxay told a press conference in capital Vientiane that Laos is still placed at a high risk for a major outbreak, because a large number of new cases are being reported in neighboring countries, especially in Thailand.

Sisavath added that authorities and people countrywide need to comply with all of the government's guidelines to contain the spread of the virus and overcome the COVID-19 crisis.

Laos recorded four new COVID-19 cases over the previous 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,979 with three deaths and 1,827 recoveries.Laos confirmed its first two COVID-19 cases on March 24 last year.