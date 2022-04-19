UrduPoint.com

Lao Gov't Warns Of COVID-19 Surge After Traditional New Year Celebrations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2022 | 12:43 PM

The National Taskforce Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control of Laos has advised the public to monitor their health and check for symptoms of COVID-19 for seven days after the Lao New Year celebrations

VIENTIANE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :The National Taskforce Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control of Laos has advised the public to monitor their health and check for symptoms of COVID-19 for seven days after the Lao New Year celebrations.

Rattanaxay Phetsouvanh, director general of the Communicable Disease Control under the Lao Ministry of Health, told a press conference on Monday that it was observed that many people attended parties during the Lao New Year holidays and failed to comply with health guidelines over COVID-19.

People should not become complacent, he said. "If you have symptoms of illness such as a cough, sneezing, runny nose or sore throat, please see a doctor or take a rapid test." Infected people who are asymptomatic are advised to self-isolate for 10 days.

If symptoms of COVID-19 do not improve, or breathlessness develops, the taskforce committee advises an immediate visit to a doctor to get an assessment followed possibly by hospitalization.

As most of those who died from the pandemic have been elderly people, unvaccinated people or those who have a chronic disease, the taskforce committee urged members of these high-risk groups to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

The National Taskforce Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control reported 312 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total tally to 200,502 cases with 722 deaths.

The Southeast Asian country reported its first two confirmed cases of COVID-19 on March 24, 2020.

