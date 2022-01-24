Lao health authorities urge more people to get vaccinated amid COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Laos has achieved good results last year, but due to the ongoing pandemic and remaining challenges, more lessons are to be learned to ensure a larger segment of the population get vaccinated in 2022

VIENTIANE, Jan. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :The COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Laos has achieved good results last year, but due to the ongoing pandemic and remaining challenges, more lessons are to be learned to ensure a larger segment of the population get vaccinated in 2022.

The government has achieved its goal to vaccinate at least 50 percent of the population by the end of 2021, bringing the virus outbreak under control.

Local daily Vientiane Times on Monday quoted Phonepaseuth Ounaphom, director general of the Department of Hygiene and Health Promotion under the Lao Ministry of Health, as saying that the government urged people in all at-risk groups to come forward and be vaccinated to minimize the impacts on people's health and the economy.

The Lao government understood that vaccination was the most important tool in the fight against the virus, he said.

The Ministry of Health has instructed authorities to set up more vaccination centers at community dispensaries and in villages to provide easier access for local people.

"We made good progress last year under the National Deployment and Vaccination Plan. Large numbers of people in priority groups have been fully vaccinated, including children aged 12 and over, pregnant women, and essential workers such as school teachers," Phonepaseuth said.