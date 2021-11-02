UrduPoint.com

Laos Allows Fully Vaccinated Foreign Visitors To Enter To Revive Tourism

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 01:16 PM

Laos allows fully vaccinated foreign visitors to enter to revive tourism

The Lao government will continue with a tourism program in 2022 to invite Lao and foreign tourists who have had two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, especially from China and South Korea, to explore the country

VIENTIANE, Nov. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :The Lao government will continue with a tourism program in 2022 to invite Lao and foreign tourists who have had two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, especially from China and South Korea, to explore the country.

It is hoped that the program -- Lao Thiao Lao, or Lao Visit Laos will attract at least 1.9 million domestic visitors and more than 1 million foreign visitors in 2022, local daily Vientiane Times on Tuesday quoted Deputy Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone as saying at the National Assembly on Monday.

If the tourism initiative goes ahead, it is expected that restaurant and accommodation-related business would increase by 1.8 percent, he said.

The campaign was launched in 2020 to encourage Lao citizens to travel within the country.

In the first six months of that year at least 615,000 Lao nationals made trips, an increase of 3.

9 percent compared to the same period in 2019.

However, the COVID-19 outbreak in 2021 meant that most hotels, guesthouses, tour companies, and the nation's many tourist attractions had to close.

In addition, many major events were cancelled or postponed such as the Lao New Year festival, the planned celebration of Hai Hin (Plain of Jars) being listing as a world heritage site, and the National Games in northern Laos' Xieng Khuang province.

Travel restrictions meant that foreign tourists could not come to Laos, but there are now hopes that a resurgence of tourism activities will bring more visitors to the country.

As of Tuesday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Laos reached 41,829 with 70 deaths.

Laos reported its first two confirmed COVID-19 cases on March 23 last year.

Related Topics

National Assembly Prime Minister World Business China Visit Vientiane Same South Korea Laos SITE March 2019 2020 From Government Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan's team cannot afford complacent at any st ..

Pakistan's team cannot afford complacent at any stage during T20 World Cup: Baba ..

10 minutes ago
 Lao govt mulls steps to reopen country: PM

Lao govt mulls steps to reopen country: PM

3 minutes ago
 BP earnings mixed as energy prices surge

BP earnings mixed as energy prices surge

3 minutes ago
 Mongolia logs more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases

Mongolia logs more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago
 Brandon Lee's sister says actors need gun safety t ..

Brandon Lee's sister says actors need gun safety training

3 minutes ago
 Port Qasim -Activity

Port Qasim -Activity

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.