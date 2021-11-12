Laos' COVID-19 infections surpass 52,000 as cases keep rising

The number of COVID-19 infections has risen to 52,175 in Laos after 1,198 new confirmed cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to Lao Ministry of Health

VIENTIANE, Nov. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) --:The number of COVID-19 infections has risen to 52,175 in Laos after 1,198 new confirmed cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to Lao Ministry of Health.

The National Taskforce Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on Friday reported three imported COVID-19 cases and 1,195 new locally transmitted cases, according to the latest report by the Center of Information and education for Health under the Lao Ministry of Health.

A total of 1,195 community cases were newly recorded.

With one new death recorded in the pandemic, the COVID-19 death toll has risen to 94 on Friday, according to the report.

Laos reported its first two confirmed COVID-19 cases on March 24 last year.