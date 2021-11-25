UrduPoint.com

Laos' Daily COVID-19 Infections Hit New Record High At 1,504

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 01:10 PM

The number of daily COVID-19 infections in Laos hit a new high of 1,504, surpassing the previous record of 1,401 cases on last Thursday

VIENTIANE, Nov. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :The number of daily COVID-19 infections in Laos hit a new high of 1,504, surpassing the previous record of 1,401 cases on last Thursday.

Director General of the Department of Communicable Disease Control under the Lao Ministry of Health Rattanaxay Phetsouvanh, told a press conference here on Thursday that 1,504 COVID-19 cases and one new death have been recorded over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 67,322 cases and 143 deaths.

Rattanaxay said that the new infections including 1,502 local transmissions and two imported cases.

Of the new community cases, Vientiane recorded the highest number with 677.

The new death involved a 90-year-old man in Vientiane, who suffered from hypertension and had not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Laos reported its first two confirmed COVID-19 cases on March 24 last year.

