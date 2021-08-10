Laos plans to purchase more COVID-19 vaccine in 2022

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Lao Ministry of Health plans to obtain additional supplies of COVID-19 vaccine in 2022, so that more free vaccinations can be offered to people if the virus outbreak continues into next year

VIENTIANE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :The Lao Ministry of Health plans to obtain additional supplies of COVID-19 vaccine in 2022, so that more free vaccinations can be offered to people if the virus outbreak continues into next year.

The ministry has asked the government to provide a budget for the purchase of more vaccine as the provision of free vaccine through the global COVAX facility will end this year, local daily Vientiane Times reported on Tuesday.

The government is also hoping to receive financial assistance from members of the public and other donors.

The ultimate aim is for the whole population to be vaccinated with 50 percent to be immunized in 2021, Lao Minister of Health Bounfeng Phommalaisith said.

Laos expects to receive 7.5 million doses of vaccine this year, donated by other countries as well as through the COVAX facility.

"This will help to drive the vaccination program forward and bring us closer to our goal of vaccinating 50 percent of the population by the end of this year," Bounfeng said.