Laos records highest daily new COVID-19 case number

VIENTIANE, Nov. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Laos reported a new high of 1,062 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, the highest ever daily tally since the outbreak began in March 2020.

Deputy Director General of the National Center for Laboratory and Epidemiology under the Lao Ministry of Health, Bouaphan Khamphaphongphan, told a press conference in Vientiane on Wednesday that 1,062 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded across the country over the last 24 hours, including 1,053 locally transmitted and nine imported.

In the meantime, the ministry reported three new COVID-19 deaths, raising its national death toll to 73.

As of Wednesday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Laos reached 42,891 with 73 deaths.