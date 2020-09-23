Laos records new death from dengue fever

(@FahadShabbir)

VIENTIANE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Lao Ministry of Health reported 61 more confirmed cases of dengue fever and one new death from the disease.

A total of 6,531 people has been diagnosed with dengue fever and 12 deaths were recorded, according to a report from Lao Ministry of Health on Wednesday.

The highest number of dengue patients were reported in Lao capital Vientiane at 1,529, while 741 cases were reported in Bolikhamxay province, and 654 cases were reported in Bokeo province.

The 12 deaths included four in Lao capital Vientiane, two in Bolikhamxay and Khammuan respectively, and one each in Xayaboury, Xieng Khuang, Savannakhet, and Phongsaly.

Lao health authorities urged people to clear potential mosquito breeding sites around their homes and workplaces to help control the spread of dengue fever.

According to the World Health Organization, dengue fever is one of the fastest emerging infections and is currently the most rapidly spreading viral disease known, with Thailand, Laos, the Philippines and Singapore also seeing high incidences. The number of cases in the Western Pacific Region has more than doubled over the past 10 years.