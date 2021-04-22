Laos records six more COVID-19 cases

Laos recorded six new confirmed cases of COVID-19, raising its total tally to 94, according to the Lao Ministry of Health on Thursday

VIENTIANE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Laos recorded six new confirmed cases of COVID-19, raising its total tally to 94, according to the Lao Ministry of Health on Thursday.

Director General of the National Center for Laboratory and Epidemiology under the Lao Ministry of Health, Phonepadith Xangsayarath, told a press conference held in the Lao capital Vientiane on Thursday that the new cases included four cases detected in Vientiane, and one each in Savannakhet and Bokeo province.

Phonepadith stressed that all Lao citizens and foreign residents should comply with COVID-19 prevention and control measures, remain vigilant against the dangers posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Laos reported its first two COVID-19 cases on March 24 last year.