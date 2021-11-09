UrduPoint.com

Laos Reports 1,049 New COVID-19 Cases, 48,391 In Total

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 01:08 PM

The COVID-19 infections in Laos continued to increase across multiple provinces, with 1,049 new cases reported on Tuesday, raising the total tally to 48,391

VIENTIANE, Nov. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :The COVID-19 infections in Laos continued to increase across multiple provinces, with 1,049 new cases reported on Tuesday, raising the total tally to 48,391.

Rattanaxay Phetsouvanh, Director General of the Department of Communicable Disease Control under the Lao Ministry of Health, told a press conference in Lao capital Vientiane on Tuesday that following 7,107 tests over the last 24 hours, 1,049 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed.

A total of 1,045 community cases were recorded, with 512 in Lao capital Vientiane, 137 in Luang Prabang, 86 in Vientiane province. Meanwhile, four imported cases were recorded, with two each in Champasak and Savannakhet province.

Three new deaths from the virus were recorded in the last 24 hours, Rattanaxay added.

