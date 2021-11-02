UrduPoint.com

Laos Reports 873 More COVID-19 Cases, 41,829 In Total

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 01:36 PM

Laos reports 873 more COVID-19 cases, 41,829 in total

Lao Ministry of Health on Tuesday reported 873 more cases of COVID-19, raising the total number of infections to 41,829

VIENTIANE, Nov. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Lao Ministry of Health on Tuesday reported 873 more cases of COVID-19, raising the total number of infections to 41,829.

The National Taskforce Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control reported that 5,415 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 873 new cases confirmed, Deputy Director General of the National Center for Laboratory and Epidemiology under the Lao Ministry of Health, Bouaphan Khamphaphongphan, told a press conference in Lao capital Vientiane on Tuesday.

Local cases of COVID-19 continued to increase and spread across multiple provinces in Laos, some 871 of the new cases were local transmissions and two were imported, said Bouaphan.

Among the community cases, 427 were detected in Lao capital Vientiane, 172 in Luang Prabang, 105 in Vientiane province, 58 in Luang Prabang, 40 in Bokeo, 16 in Oudomxay, 15 in Khammuan, 12 in Bolikhamxay, seven in Sekong, six in Savannakhet, five in Champasak, four in Xaysomboun, three in Saravan, and one in Xieng Khuang.

Bouaphan added that the country recorded three new deaths from the virus.

As of Tuesday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Laos reached 41,829 with 70 deaths.

Laos reported its first two confirmed COVID-19 cases on March 23 last year.

