Laos Reports One More COVID-19 Case, 52 In Total

Mon 12th April 2021 | 01:21 PM

Laos reports one more COVID-19 case, 52 in total

Laos on Monday reported one new confirmed case of COVID-19, bringing its total tally to 52

VIENTIANE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Laos on Monday reported one new confirmed case of COVID-19, bringing its total tally to 52.

According to a report from the Lao Ministry of Health, the new case is a 48-year-old Australian man who arrived in the Southeast Asian country on Sunday.

The man who departed from Iraq on April 9 tested positive for COVID-19 upon his arrival in Laos.

The patient is being currently treated in the designated hospital Mittaphab Hospital (Hospital 150).

The total number of recoveries from the coronavirus epidemic in Laos stands currently at 49.

Laos reported its first two confirmed cases of COVID-19 on March 24 last year.

