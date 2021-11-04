UrduPoint.com

Laos Reports Record High Of 1,170 Daily COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 12:48 PM

Laos reports record high of 1,170 daily COVID-19 cases

Laos reported another record high of 1,170 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, surpassing the previous record of 1,062 cases registered on Wednesday, according to the Lao Ministry of Health

VIENTIANE, Nov. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Laos reported another record high of 1,170 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, surpassing the previous record of 1,062 cases registered on Wednesday, according to the Lao Ministry of Health.

Of the new cases, 1,165 were locally transmitted and five were imported, Deputy Director General of the National Center for Laboratory and Epidemiology under the Lao Ministry of Health, Bouaphan Khamphaphongphan, told a press conference in Lao capital Vientiane on Thursday.

Three more people died from the virus.

Of the new cases, Lao capital Vientiane again reported the highest number with 591.

As of Thursday, a total of 44,061 COVID-19 cases have been reported countrywide while 76 people have died from the virus.

Laos reported its first two COVID-19 cases on March 24 last year.

Related Topics

Died Vientiane Laos March From

Recent Stories

Punjab leads all other provinces in race for admin ..

Punjab leads all other provinces in race for administration of COVID-19 vaccine

9 minutes ago
 Mongolia reports 1,279 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more ..

Mongolia reports 1,279 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

3 minutes ago
 Mexican president slams COP26 'hypocrisy'

Mexican president slams COP26 'hypocrisy'

4 minutes ago
 New Zealand reports 139 new community cases of COV ..

New Zealand reports 139 new community cases of COVID-19 Delta variant

4 minutes ago
 PM's food subsidy package widely hailed in KP

PM's food subsidy package widely hailed in KP

4 minutes ago
 US Authorizes Exit of US Staff From Ethiopia Amid ..

US Authorizes Exit of US Staff From Ethiopia Amid Escalating Conflict - Embassy

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.