Laos Shuts Borders, Introduces Quarantine Until April 19 Over COVID-19 - Reports

Mon 30th March 2020 | 02:21 PM

Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith has signed a decree to close the border and introduce a general quarantine across the country from March 30-April 19 due to the coronavirus pandemic, The Vientiane Times newspaper reported

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith has signed a decree to close the border and introduce a general quarantine across the country from March 30-April 19 due to the coronavirus pandemic, The Vientiane Times newspaper reported.

According to the decree, until April 19 or the issuance of a special order, all points of entry in the country will be closed, and a nationwide home quarantine will apply not only to citizens but also to foreigners. In addition, public transport has been suspended.

The new restrictions will not apply to those who perform necessary functions, such as police, military personnel, firefighters, medical staff,�volunteers working in the epidemiological control system, and farmers, the newspaper added.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry is set to consider the matter of repatriating foreign nationals.

Laos has so far registered eight confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

