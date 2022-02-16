UrduPoint.com

Laos To Vaccinate Children Aged 6-11 Against COVID-19

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2022 | 03:43 PM

Laos to vaccinate children aged 6-11 against COVID-19

The Lao government will begin a nationwide rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations for children aged 6 to 11 in March in a bid to reopen schools safely, local media reported Wednesda

VIENTIANE, Feb. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) --:The Lao government will begin a nationwide rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations for children aged 6 to 11 in March in a bid to reopen schools safely, local media reported Wednesday.

Local daily Vientiane Times quoted Deputy Manager of the National Immunization Program Chansai Pathammavong as saying that a total of 957,000 children in this age group will be vaccinated, and it is hoped that the vaccination of young children will encourage other family members to get vaccinated.

The vaccination of all children aged 6-11 will begin in Lao capital Vientiane, while provinces that are ready may also go ahead with immunization, Chansai said.

Inoculations will be given to children only if their parents give their consent. The ministry will map out a vaccination plan while the education and sports ministry will inform parents about the importance of vaccination.

