UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Latest Count Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Worldwide On May 4

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 01:57 PM

Latest count of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide on May 4

The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 0500 GMT, May 4

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :-- The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 0500 GMT, May 4.

Country Confirmed Cases World 153,193,587 U.S. 32,470,920 India 19,925,604 Brazil 14,779,529 France 5,717,160 Turkey 4,900,121 Russia 4,776,844 Britain 4,437,505Italy 4,050,708Spain 3,540,430

Related Topics

India World Russia Turkey France Brazil May

Recent Stories

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers sequence genome of 2,000 ..

1 minute ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $65.09 a barrel M ..

1 minute ago

Five injured in rival clash in faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Chinese Navy to help Indonesia salvage sunken subm ..

2 minutes ago

Indian Premier League cricket suspended over coron ..

2 minutes ago

India's COVID-19 tally crosses 20 million

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.