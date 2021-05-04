Latest count of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide on May 4

The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 0500 GMT, May 4

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :-- The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 0500 GMT, May 4.

Country Confirmed Cases World 153,193,587 U.S. 32,470,920 India 19,925,604 Brazil 14,779,529 France 5,717,160 Turkey 4,900,121 Russia 4,776,844 Britain 4,437,505Italy 4,050,708Spain 3,540,430