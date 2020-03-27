UrduPoint.com
Latest Count Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Worldwide At 0500 GMT, March 27

March 27, 2020

Latest count of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide at 0500 GMT, March 27

The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 0500 GMT, March 27

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 0500 GMT, March 27.

Country Confirmed Cases World 532,692 Italy 80,589 Spain 57,786 Germany 43,938 Iran 29,406 U.S. 85,840 France 29,566 South Korea 9,332 Switzerland 11,811Britain 11,812China 81,782

